Arthur Bringhurst

Bringhurst, Arthur G.



Arthur G. Bringhurst, of Dayton, Ohio, beloved husband and father, passed away on December 2, 2025 at the age of 90. He was born in Andalusia, Alabama, on October 20, 1935, to the late Walter G. and Inez (Black) Bringhurst.



He is survived by his son David A. Bringhurst; daughter-in-law Cheryl Bringhurst; brother Robert Bringhurst; sister-in-law Gail Bringhurst; sister-in-law Marlene Tyrrell; cousin Kathy Hilderbrandt and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.



In his youth, Arthur was very athletic and was an outstanding softball player and bowler. He had a deep interest in computers and, in fact, was a long time employee of NCR. In addition, Arthur was an avid reader. Most of all, he was a devoted husband and father.



Arthur will be privately laid to rest at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and donations, the family encourages you to remember Arthur in a manner that is meaningful to you.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com