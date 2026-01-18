Artha Langen

Langen (Morris), Artha May "Artie"



Langen, Artha May "Artie", 78, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, January 15, 2026, at the Kettering Health Main Campus after an unexpected illness. Artie was born February 13, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Harold (Virginia) Morris and Thelma (Jack) Snyder. She retired from Kroger after more than 40 years, where she made many lifelong friendships. Survivors include her daughter, Heather Langen; three grandchildren, Jacob (Erin), Brianne (Drew) and Madeline (Brendon); three great grandchildren, Jax, Riley and Blake; two sisters, Lynn Morris and Kelly (Brian) Henry; sister-in-law, Shirley Morris; several nieces and nephews; special family member, Chasity Rice; and her dog, Charlie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; brother, Dave; and best friend, Dee. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUENRAL HOME.



