ARNOLD, Margaret



Margaret J "Maggie"(Duncan) Arnold, after 93 years of a wonderfully lived life, passed away October 20, 2023 with family by her side. She was born Oct 29, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan to James and Hazel Duncan, and was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 62 years, Bill, brother William Duncan and wife, June, sister Mary Hottell and husband, Russ, grandson Jeff Jimenez, and son-in-law Rick Pennington. She graduated in 1947 from St Joseph Commercial High School in Dayton. She retired from Dayton Public Schools in 1992 after 20 years of service as a school secretary. Her favorite holiday was Christmas when she enjoyed making Heath Bar candy to share with family and friends. She also remembered her friends and every family member with birthday and special occasion cards and gifts throughout the year. She provided compassion and care to many who visited over the years. She had a soft spot for the many wild creatures that visited her yard for their daily morning and nighttime meals. She loved playing cards and board games with her family. Survivors include children, Becky Pfeiffenberger (Barney), Beth Jimenez, Kathy Pennington, Mike (Brenda), Bill (Denise), grandchildren Laurie Paquette (Chris) and Kelly Quinn, Heather Hess, Ryan and Eric Pennington, Michael Arnold, Megan Hansen (Brian), and Greg Arnold (Veronica), special daughter Marsha Arnold, and several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Family to receive friends Thursday, October 26, 2023 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel from 10:00AM until time of service at Noon. Burial to follow in the Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Hospice of Dayton. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com