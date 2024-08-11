Arnold, Kim

Obituaries
3 hours ago
X

ARNOLD, Kim A.

ARNOLD, Kim A. "Nana", 63, of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 2:02 pm in Springfield Regional Medical Center. As a great mother, grandmother and companion, she was known for her selflessness and love she'd spread to everyone. Kim is survived by her longtime companion, Herbert "Nick" Buchanan; sister, Sherry Smith (Dean Brickles); brothers, Gary (Robin) Smith and Richard (Colleen) Smith; daughter, Tammy K. (Dwayne) Thompson; sons, Tim (Christie) Ireton and Charlie R. Arnold; 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Albert E. and Evelyn "Granny" Ireton; sisters, Colleen Smith, Mary "Charlene" Rose, brother, Charles W. Smith and a son, Jerry "Jer-Jer" L. Arnold. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 6:00 pm on Thursday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 pm with Rev. Mike Buchanan officiating.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Bush, Lynn
2
Coleman, Shirley
3
Clayborne, Sylvia
4
Bigelow, Joan Ramsey
5
Colburn, Kenneth
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top