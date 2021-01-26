X

ARNOLD, John M.

John M. Arnold peacefully went home to be with the Lord on January 23, 2021, after a brief illness. John was born in Springfield, Ohio, on August 29, 1941, the only son of Alvin F.

Arnold and Dorothy Mae Arnold. He graduated from Greenon High School and enlisted in the Navy during Vietnam, serving in the VAP 61 Squadron. John always wore his Naval Veterans cap with honor. John was married to the love of his life,

Frances, who he was married to for 55 beautiful years. He was a skilled Tool and Die Maker and retired from Holophane Lighting. John was an amazing woodworker, who could fix anything and was always helping others. He was a truly good man who cherished his Lord and Savior, family and friends. John is survived by his beloved wife, Frances I. Arnold; two daughters and their husbands, Karen and Hays Lengyel and Lori and Bryan Law; his grandson, Griffin Lengyel; three step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and friends who dearly loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents,

Alvin F. Arnold and Dorothy Mae Arnold. John was a faithful attendee of Grace Bible Church. His family wishes to thank the Doctors and Nurses of Springfield Regional Medical Center, 2 East COVID Unit, who worked tirelessly to care for him.

Private services will be held by his immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Bible Church or

Gideon International Bibles in his memory. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express

condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.




