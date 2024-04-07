Arnold, Joel Walter



Joel Arnold passed away on March 28 at Troy Rehab in Troy, OH after a lengthy illness. He was 84. Joel was born on November 20, 1939 in Chicago, IL. Preceding him in death were his parents, Harmon W. Arnold and Marjorie Grace Arnold (Padgett); and, his brother, Jon Harmon Arnold. He is survived by his sister, Jill Anne (Raymond) Dacey of Moscow, ID; his sister-in-law, Carol Arnold of South Bend, IN; his two children, Julie (Kenneth) Jackson of Xenia, OH and Jason (Wendi) Arnold of London, OH; and, his three grandchildren, Marcella (Alex), Lucas (Caroline), and Elizabeth. Joel graduated from Washington Clay High School in South Bend, IN. He earned his B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University, his M.S. in Computer Engineering from Wright State University, and completed the required coursework in pursuit of a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering at the University of Dayton. Joel was an accomplished engineer holding a number of positions throughout his career including Senior Engineer at Rockwell, Senior Systems Engineer at TRW Systems/Northrop-Grumman, and Senior Systems Engineer and Project Manager at WPAFB Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). Joel enjoyed playing golf and tennis and watching sports. His favorite teams were the Purdue Boilermakers, the Cleveland Browns, and the Dayton Flyers. He was best known for his quick wit, wry sense of humor, and distinctive laugh. Joel would have wanted donations in his name to be made to the Democratic National Committee (DNC), as he vehemently despised Donald Trump. There are no services planned at this time.



