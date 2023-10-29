Armstrong, Susan Jane



Susan passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 26, 2023 surrounded by her family after an 18-month battle with cancer. Susan was born on March 22, 1948 to Casimir and Mary (Wartinger) Keydoszius. She attended Wright State University, where she met her loving and devoted husband of 51 years, George Armstrong. They have three children - Noah (Angie Deane); Zachary (Rik Dixon); and Natalie (Eldis) Sula. Their beloved daughter, Andrea Erin, preceded Susan in death in 1989. Susan and George's four grandchildren - Jackson Maximo, George Louis, Betty Andrea, and Frances Louise - adored their Grammy more than anyone in the world. Susan graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work, launching a lifelong passion for serving others and her community. She worked for more than 30 years with Montgomery County Children's Services, making an invaluable impact in the lives of countless children and families. Her kindness, empathy, and warmth shone through in every interaction, and she left a true legacy of compassion and care. Susan Armstrong did not know a stranger. She was curious and fun, with a wonderful laugh that came easily and often. Whether it was on one of her frequent walks through the neighborhood with the dogs, at a group exercise class, or riding horses and volunteering at the Therapeutic Riding Institute, she made new friends and connections until the very end. She loved music (the Temptations, The Four Tops, Bruno Mars) and was the absolute best dance partner. She adored animals, especially her cats and her and George's beloved Airedale Terrier, Rufus. She was an expert sewer and gardener; Susan left everything in the world more beautiful than she found it. In addition to George and their children and grandchildren, she is survived by her brother Charles (Shirley) Keydoszius; sister, Mary (Tom) Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held for Susan at 1:00pm on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. Family will greet friends after the service until 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Therapeutic Riding Institute (https://www.triohio.org/give-1) or the Humane Society of Greater Dayton (https://hsdayton.org/get-involved/donate/). The Armstrong family is especially grateful to Dr. Chris Croom, Cyndi Strehle, and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for their kindness and loving care. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



