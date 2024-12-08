Armstrong, Kelly Scott



Kelly Scott Armstrong, age 65 of Springboro, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. He was born August 2, 1959 in Jamestown, New York, the son of Larry and Martha Armstrong. Kelly is survived by his wife, Tanettee; beloved dog, Lil Bit; mother, Martha Armstrong; daughter, Stephanie Armstrong; granddaughters, Elianna and Kaia Vazquez; siblings, Susan (Al) Cowen and Sally (John) Raymond; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Larry R. Armstrong; and brother, Michael Armstrong. No services will be held at this time. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



