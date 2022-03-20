ARMSTRONG, Karline

ARMSTRONG (Burns), Karline



Age 92, formerly of Kettering, OH, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022. Karline was born on May 15, 1929, to the late Arthur and Anna (Wooten) Burns. She worked for Elder-Beerman for over 40 years, many of those years



behind the Clinique counter. A one-of-a-kind, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved watching daytime soaps and any golf she could catch on television. She also loved the late night visits with coffee, sweets, and stories about the past and family. Karline was preceded in death by her son, Tommy; brother, Cecil; sisters, Pauline, Johnnie, Millie and Virginia; ex-husband and father of her children, Ernie "Slug". She is survived by her sons, Ernie (Kathy), Timmy (Shelly), Jimmy (Julie); 5 grandchildren, soon to be 13 great-grandchildren as her granddaughter Emily is expecting; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their extended family; and many close friends, Cleo, Sharon, Jane, and Dennis to name a few. The family wishes to express gratitude to the nurses at Ohio Valley Hospice as well as the staff at Oak Creek Terrace where Karline had resided the past few years. She was loved and will be missed by many. Fly high beautiful lady! Family will receive friends 1-2PM on Saturday, March 26 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. A Memorial Service will begin at 2pm and the family will greet friends following until 4PM. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Ohio Valley Hospice, 322 W Main St B, Troy, OH 45373. Fond memories and expressions of



