Armstrong, James

James Armstrong, 82, of Enon, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, July 13, 2025. He was born on December 6, 1942, to the late Robert and Charlotte (Turner) Armstrong, in Fairborn, Ohio. Attended Fairborn High and Wright State; 4 years as US Navy flight Radio Operator stationed at Naval Air Station Patuxent River Maryland & Guantanamo Bay during the Cuban Missile Crisis; worked at NCR, Bearfinder, Mead Data, and Lexus Nexus where he designed and built some of the first radar detectors, installed some of the world's first business computer networks, named on patent for one of the first print servers, and was connecting computers around the world before and after the internet. James is preceded in death by both his parents and a grandson; Nathan Armstrong. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 58 years; Particia (Horton) Armstrong, four sons; Todd Patrick Armstrong of Santa Monica, CA, Kevin Michael (Megan) Armstrong, of Powell, OH, Sean Christopher (Chris) Armstrong, of Los Rancho, NM, Brett Matthew Armstrong (Jennifer Adcock), of Benson NC, four siblings; Steven, David, Lora, Marc, five grandchildren; Eliza, Max, Charlotte, Griffin, Reid, numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends. James will be remembered for love of reading, learning, politics,soccer and cars; ability to fix almost anything mechanical or electrical. He will be greatly missed by his family. Adkins Funeral Home in Enon will be assisting James' family with his final wishes. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 10:00 AM- 11:00 AM. A Funeral Service will be held after the visitation at 11:00 AM in The United Church of Christ- Trinity UCC (819 N. Central Ave. Fairborn, Ohio). Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. www.adkinsfunerals.com



