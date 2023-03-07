Armitage, George S.



George S. Armitage, age 73 of Fairborn passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Miami Valley Hospital surrounded by his family after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Helen Armitage, and by his brother Bruce Armitage. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Connie Armitage as well as children Jennifer (Steve) Cockrell of Fairborn and Joe (Therese) Kosina of Springfield. Six grandchildren also survive him as does a sister, Robbyn (Joe) Hicks of TN. George is also survived by his father and mother-in-law Donald and Gloria Aldridge, sister-in-law Lee Ann Gordon (Don) brother-in-law Terry Aldridge (Gemma) and many other relatives and friends. George graduated from Fairborn High School in 1968 and attended Wright State University. He loved his wife and family, his dogs, the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Reds. He enjoyed traveling to Cleveland to attend Browns games and traveling to Florida on a regular basis. George was the owner/operator of George's Towing Service in Fairborn for over 40 years. A private memorial service will be held by the family. Condolences for the family can be made at www.burchamtobias.com

