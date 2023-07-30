Armendarez, John R



John R. Armendarez,



Age 81, of Wilmington, died Sat., July 22, 2023.



A US Army Vietnam War Veteran, John had retired from the General Motors-Moraine Plant after 31 years of service. Services 10:00 A.M., Sat., August 5 at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust Street, Wilmington.



Friends will be received from 4-7 PM, Friday, August 4, 2023 at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.





