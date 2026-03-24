Stone (Deardorff), Arlene Alice



STONE, Arlene - Arlene Stone, 88, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love, strength, and laughter.



She was born in Bismarck, North Dakota, in October 1937, the youngest of four children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas David Stone; her parents, Roy and Alice Deardorff; and her brothers, Roy, Donald, and Leon Deardorff.



She is survived by her sister-in-law, Kathy; her children, Dianne, Susan, Beth, and David; and a large, loving family of nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.



Arlene will be remembered for being beautiful, funny, strong, and deeply loving. She had a way of making people smile-often greeting those she loved with a cheerful "Hey Toots!"



A family tribute to celebrate her life will be held this summer.



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