ARK, Mary Anne

ARK (Toner), Mary Anne



Passed away peacefully at home on January 3, 2022. She was born August 3, 1925, in Worthington, PA. Mary Anne graduated from Enon High School in 1943 where she met Edwin W. Ark. She was active in sports and cheerleading. She worked from 1943 - 1952 at Wright-Patterson AFB and



attended the International



Business Machine School. She married Edwin in 1947 and they were married for 67 years until his passing in 2014. They raised three children. Mary Anne decided that if she wanted to see her husband after he retired, she better take up golf. Mary was an avid golfer and active in several Ladies' Golf



Leagues in Springfield for over 40 years. She was inducted



into the Springfield Ladies Golf Hall of Fame in 2000. She loved to travel and play golf with her friends, and spent



winters in Florida doing just that. She was a wonderful baker and well known for her apple pie and won the Enon Apple Butter Festival Apple Pie Baking Contest multiple times. Mary Anne was also an active member of Enon Knob Prairie United Church of Christ for over 70 years. She is survived by her daughters Barbara Ark Wallace (Gordon) and Joyce Ark Ware (Andrew), granddaughter Erin Wallace Latore (Joseph), and two great-grandchildren, Luca and Liliana Latore. Survived by sisters Mildred Toner Shook and Janice Baird Covey, and sister-in-law Betty J. Baird, many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents Catherine L. and Maurice L. Baird; husband Edwin Ark; son and daughter-in-law Gary and Randi Ark; brothers James Toner (Evelyn), William Baird



(Jackie), John Baird; sister Jane Toner Lucietich (William); brother in law Eldon Shook; and sister-in-law Virginia (Ark) Boyer (Paul). We would like to thank all of the caregivers that gave her such loving care these past several months. A private memorial service will be held for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Knob Prairie UCC, PO Box 101, Enon, Ohio 45323.



