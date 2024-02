Archer (Powers), Linda Lou



ARCHER, Linda Lou, 76, of Union, passed away Monday, February 12, 2024 at Kettering Health Main Campus. Linda was born April 20, 1947 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of James E. and Lucille M. (Cardosi) Powers. Linda loved her pets and gardening. More than anything, Linda loved spending time with her husband, children and granddaughters. Survivors include her husband, David Archer; two children, Mike (Jennifer) James and Doug (Tina) James; and four grandchildren, Lydia, Gracelyn, Autumn (David) Rohrer and Selena. She was preceded in death by her parents. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com