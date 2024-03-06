Archer, Gaynell



Gaynell Archer passed away peacefully at Wesley Ridge Nursing Home in Reynoldsburg, Ohio on March 1, 2024 at the age of 107. She lived in Pataskala, Ohio with her son, John (Kathy) for the last three years. She had previously lived with her daughter, Lora Jean Clark (Gerald) for nine years in Englewood, Ohio. Gaynell was born and lived most of her life in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Coombs and Kathleen Murray; her husband, Robert L. Archer; two sisters; one brother and children, Lora Jean Clark (Gerald), Randall L. Archer (Dee) and David Archer. Gaynell is survived by her sons, John W. Archer (Kathy) and Neil M. Archer (Susan); six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren. Gaynell was also loved, entertained and admired by Kathy's children and grandchildren. Gaynell enjoyed playing the piano most of her life. With the friendship of Lora's mother-in-law, Edith Clark, she became active in the Lohrey Recreation Center Senior Programs in Dayton, Ohio. She was also a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church and Faith Lutheran Church. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2024 at Willow View Cemetery Association, 2500 Neff Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45414. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com



