Archdeacon, Karen

Archdeacon (Posey), Karen Sue

Karen S. Archdeacon age 80 of Colerain Twp. Ohio passed away Friday April 12, 2024 at Ft. Hamilton Hospital.

Survivors include her husband, Joseph; six children, Joseph John Archdeacon III, Brian (Lindsey) Archdeacon, Marianne Linardos, Daniel Archdeacon, Kristen (Stephen) Schneider, and Craig Archdeacon; five grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Archdeacon in 2021.

Prayers will be offered at 9:30am Thursday in the Zettler Funeral Home 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am Thursday in Sacred Heart Church with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00pm Wednesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneral home.com

