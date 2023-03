Apt, Carol Faith Jacobs



APT, Carol Faith Jacobs, age 91, of Centerville, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023. Family will greet friends from 1:00pm-3:00pm Thursday, March 16 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Graveside Services at David's Cemetery to follow. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.