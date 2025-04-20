Applegate, Lynda K.



APPLEGATE, Lynda K. (Swonger), 75, of Springfield, passed away April 16, 2025 in her home. She was born February 4, 1950 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of the late William and Alice (Johnson) Swonger. Lynda was a pianist at Grace United Methodist and United Methodist Church of Pitchin where she was also a member. She was an avid music lover, taught piano and enjoyed listening to classic rock. Survivors include her four daughters, Tina Conner, Kerri Chamberlin, Jennifer Kershaw and Sarah (Scott) Ream; ten grandchildren, Stevie, Anakin, Hayden, Aunya, Tori, Jessie, Levi, Chelsea, Taylor and Justin; seven great grandchildren; one sister, Pattie Lambacher and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Applegate in 2023 and a brother, Tim Swonger. A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 to 4:00 pm on Saturday, April 26, 2025 in the Spring Meadow Apartments Clubhouse, 2009 Spring Meadow Dr., Springfield, OH 45503. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



