Applegate, Janet

Applegate (Brandt, Ogg), Janet



Janet Irene Brandt Ogg Applegate, born on January 14, 1938, in Rowsburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2025 at the age of 87 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Janet devoted much of her career to education, spending many years as a beloved fourth-grade teacher at Southdale Elementary School in Kettering, OH. Janet and her first husband, Elmer, treasured their vacations to Hilton Head Island, where they spent hours playing tennis, and at the beach with family and friends. In 2007 she married Terry Applegate, and together they enjoyed traveling and live theater. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband Elmer Ogg, Jr., and her brother Ronald Brandt. She is survived by her husband Terry Applegate, her daughters Jill Ogg Ferguson (Scott) and Amy Ogg Clayton Simpson (Andrew) as well as numerous extended family members and dear friends. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Monday, March 31, 2025 from 5-8 pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. Kettering, OH 45459. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at 10:30am at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering OH 45429 with a reception following at NCR Country Club. In honor of Janet's love for fresh flowers, floral tributes are welcome. Memorial donations may also be made to Hospice of Dayton. Serving the family is Westbrock Funeral Home, online condolences can be made at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com



