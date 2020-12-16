APPLEGATE, George R.



Age 72, formerly of Middletown, presently of Springboro, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Grandview Hospital where he had been a patient for two weeks. He was born May 5, 1948, in Middletown and lived here most of his life. He graduated from Middletown High School with the honor of having 12 years of perfect attendance. George served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He was the founder of Red Apple Productions and was a D.J. in this area for weddings and other special events. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 528 and the Moose Lodge 501. George enjoyed traveling and was an avid Browns fan. Preceding him in death were his parents, Harry and Helen (Likiarthis) Applegate; and one brother, William Applegate. He is survived by one son, Gilbert Applegate; his half-brother, Jack Lee; sister, Linda Applegate; two nephews, Jason Applegate and Ryan (Sara) Applegate; two nieces, Christa (Brian) Applegate-Hooks and Casie Applegate-Lazier; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, December 18, 2020, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Woodside Cemetery, Veteran's Section 3, 1401 S. Woodside Blvd., Middletown, Ohio 45044, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Interment at the Veteran's Section, Woodside Cemetery. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at



