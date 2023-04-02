Applegate, Forrest Ray



Forrest Ray Applegate, 85, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, March 29th, 2023 at his residence. He was born January 5th, 1938 in Olive Hill, Kentucky the son of Charles and Clara (Roark) Applegate. Forrest retired from GM in 1993 after 30+ years. He enjoyed watching UK basketball and took great pride in tending his yard. He was very kind, had lots of friends and was always willing to help others including animals, especially his cats. Forrest will be remembered as a hard-worker who loved people and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Forrest is survived by his wife of 14 years, Lynda Applegate; a daughter, Angela Sheffer (Dale); two stepdaughters: Kerri Chamberlin and Sarah Ream (Scott); two grandchildren: Ashley Bynum (Rick) and Daniel Bowman; nine step-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; Chloey & Zachary Bynum and several nieces, nephews, and many friends. Forrest is preceded in death by a daughter, Kelli Bowman; a grandson, Michael Bowman; his siblings: Billy, Clifton, Glendale and Paul Applegate and Juanita Stamper. Per his wishes graveside services will be held in Grayson, Kentucky. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



