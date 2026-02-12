Aphrodite Lane

Lane (Economides), Aphrodite "Connie"



formerly of Kettering and Centerville, OH passed away Saturday, February 7, 2026. Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm-1:00 pm on February 15, 2026 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road in Kettering. Celebration of Life/Memorial Service begins immediately after the visitation at 1:00 pm; Irwin Roberts officiating. For those unable to attend, a livestream of the service will be available via Routsong's YouTube channel. Due to travel considerations of distant family members, there will be a private burial at David's cemetery for immediate family members at a date to be determined later. The family would like to express our thanks for Connie's excellent care offered by the Ohio Living Bethany Hospice and Carlyle House Memory Care. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to Ohio Living Bethany Hospice, 6443 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45459 or SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center, 8172 Washington Church Rd., Washington Township, OH 45458. Full remembrances can be found at www.Routsong.com.



