Palazotto, Dr. Anthony N.



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dr. Anthony Palazotto who peacefully passed away on 10/24/2025 surrounded by his family. Anthony was a beloved father, grandfather, professor, parishioner, and friend. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Dr. Anthony Palazotto was born on 12/15/1934 in Brooklyn, NY. He was a Distinguished Professor of Aerospace Engineering. He dedicated his life to his love of Engineering at the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT). Even in his final days he continued to work equations and calculations until his final breath. His work had a significant impact on his students' lives and the world of Aerospace Engineering. He is survived by eight children, eight grandchildren, and one sister. He is reunited with his beloved wife, Helen, in heaven. Anthony will be greatly missed, but his love and spirit will live on in those whose lives he touched. Rest in peace, Dr. Anthony N. Palazotto.



A visitation for friends and family will be held on Wednesday, November 5th from 11:30-1:30pm at Routsong Funeral Home Centerville (81 N. Main St). A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Church of the Incarnation, starting at 2pm, with a procession to Calvary Cemetery to follow. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com



