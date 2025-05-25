Anthony, Johanna M.



Johanna M. Anthony, 87, of Springfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones at Pathways at the Springfield Masonic Community on Monday evening, May 19, 2025. She was born in Cicero, Illinois on December 18, 1937, the daughter of the late Rudolf and Lillian (Ekl) Stal. In 1959, She earned her Bachelor of Education degree from Wittenberg University. Johanna retired from Northwestern School District in 1998 having worked as an intervention specialist since 1980 and previously taught elementary grades at the Springfield City and Greenon Schools. In her retirement, Johanna enjoyed working with the Young Women's Mission. She was a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She is survived by her daughters, Carlye (Scott) Stewart and Darlene (Mike) Johnson; grandchildren, Claire (Sean) Spangler, Hunter (Hannah) Johnson and Karsten Johnson; great grandchildren, Jaxon Spangler and Henry Johnson; sister, Bernadine Ross; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee E. Anthony in 2006; sister, Jarmilla (James) Orihood; and brother-in-law, Larry Ross. Johanna's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Bruce Kramer presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. A private entombment will be in Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Young Women's Mission, 923 W. Main St., Springfield, OH 45504. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com