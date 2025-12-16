Anthony Hardwick Sr.

Hardwick, Sr., Anthony Dewayne



Anthony Dewayne Hardwick Sr., age 67, of Dayton, OH departed this life Sunday, December 7, 2025. Funeral service 12 pm Friday, December 19, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am- 12 pm.



