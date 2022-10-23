ANSKE, Robert A.



Age 95 of Beavercreek, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. Born April 10, 1927, in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Bob was a runner, setting records in high school that lasted over 30 years and continued running into his 90's. He was a WW2 Veteran who went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin. He was an engineer at aerospace defense contractors in Maryland, Indiana, and New Jersey, and with the Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. He was a faithful husband and father, sacrificing personal comfort to care for his first wife as she endured Alzheimer's disease and then again when his second wife was stricken with the same. He served in his church, sang with the choir and performed with The Beavercreek Strummers. He believed in the Hope of the Bible's message and supported the work of The Gideons throughout his life. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Anna Plaiske Manske of Hinsdale, IL, parents Frank and Amelia Manske nee Schroedel, and brothers Charles and William of Milwaukee. He is survived by his wife Joan Kildow Shoup Manske, daughter Linda (Michael) Ebert, son Dan (Lori) Manske, and grandchildren Brandon, Brianna (Jarrett) Justin, Jessica (Will), Grace, Nicholas, and Allison. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Concordia Lutheran Church, 250 Peach Orchard Ave, Oakwood 45419. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery, Beavercreek. Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International at https://gideons.org/donate. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

