Ansberry, Claire

Claire L. Ansberry, 89, of Trenton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at her home. She was born in North Vernon, Indiana on November 2,1934 to her parents, Homer & Loretta (Miller) Ogden. Claire had worked as a 4th grade teacher in the Edgewood City Schools for 17 years where she enjoyed spending time with her students. She loved going for walks and taking her family to the Walnut Grove Swim Club that her husband managed for 19 years. Claire was a devoted member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church for 60 years, but most importantly she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her family was her world and she valued the importance of family time. Claire is survived by her three daughters, Karen (Gary) Brown, Lynne (Shane) Swartz, & Amy (Bryan) Moon; two sons, Donald (Theresa) Ansberry & Kevin (Karen) Ansberry; thirteen grandchildren, Jenny, Jamie, Seth, Kelsey, Taylor, Nick, Zach, Noah, Evan, Sam, Eli, Zoe, & Izzy; five great grandchildren, Ava, JJ, Carter, Emilia & Crosley; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Donald Ansberry, Sr.; her sister, Flora Jane Gross; and two brothers, Rich Ogden & Homer Ogden, Jr. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, January 8, 2024 at 10:00 AM at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 222 Hamilton Ave., Trenton. Visitation will be Sunday, January 7th, 2024 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St B, Middletown, OH 45044 -OR - Autism Speaks, 1 East 33rd St, 4th Floor, New York, New York, 10016. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



