Annette Barker

Barker (Guess), Annette



Age 65, of Eaton, passed away unexpectedly on March 22, 2026. She is preceded in death by her parents, Anthony & Elizabeth (Mattox) Guess. She was a medical sonographer for 35 plus years. She was an avid reader who loved her grandkids, going to the beach and working in her garden. She also loved her dogs, Bailey, Hailey, Checkers and Marbles. She is survived by her husband, Ray Barker; sons, Matthew Green (Jordyn) and Trevor Green (Christopher); daughter, Laura Ritz; step-sons, Ben Barker (Drissiya) and Matt Barker; step-daughters, Dawn Pratt (Phil) and Megan Barker; grandchildren, Lena, Lucy, Bradleigh, Cooper, Gwendolyn, Isabel, and one on the way; brother, Tony Guess ( Lisa); sister, Linda Eckert (Mike) and Kathy Pulfer (Frank); numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Visitation for Annette will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 29th at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, with the funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.gilbert-fellers.com.



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