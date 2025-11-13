Henry, Annetta



Annetta Henry, 64, departed this life on November 6, 2025, in her home. Annetta was born a daughter of the late Warner and Rosetta (Gilbert) Henry, May 20, 1961, in Springfield, Ohio. Annetta is a graduate of Springfield South High School; she attended the school of nursing where she became an LPN. She was employed by Ohio Masonic Home. Annetta enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.



Annetta leaves to cherish her loving memory, three sons, Charlie, Mahdi, and Anjuan Henry and one daughter, Racille Robbins; three brothers, Shawn Henry, Robert (Tracy) Gilbert, and Todd Jackson; three sisters, Connie and Wanda Henry and Dolores Gilbert-Davis; five aunts, Bobby Ann Chaney, Delores Patterson, Dorothy Goodwin, Patricia Jean Jones, and Lucille Warren; two uncles, Oldel and Tommy Gilbert; six grandchildren, Amariana, Aveya, Ta'mon Robbins, Mahdaja Henry, and Te'shon and Aireona Bibbs; three great grandchildren, Mahdi Henry, Madison Muhammad, and Julian Rosales, cousins, and friends and her dog, Blaine.



She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Steve, Anthony, and Andre Henry and her maternal grandparents, Willie and Mattie Gilbert. Visitation is Saturday, November 15, 2025 from 12 noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. in the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



