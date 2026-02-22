Anna Young

YOUNG, Anna M.



Anna M Young, 102, departed on Feb 12, 2026. Funeral service to be held Mon, Feb 23, 2026, 11:00 am at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W 3rd St, Dayton OH 45417, Rev Arthur Bell, officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Monday at the funeral home at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS RECOMMENDED. Internment: Jeffersonview Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.



