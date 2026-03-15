Anna Simones

Simones (Tomlison), Anna L.



SIMONES, Anna L., 88, of Springfield, passed away March 13, 2026, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 3, 1938, in Lucasville, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Avanelle (Noel) Tomlison. Anna was a woman whose life was defined by love, devotion and strength. She was a dedicated wife and mother. She devoted her life to raising her seven children, always putting her family first and creating a home filled with warmth and faith. Anna spent 39 years working as a school bus driver where she was known for her kindness, reliability and the care she showed every child. Her faith was an important part of her life. She faithfully served her churches, St. Raphael and St. Joseph, by playing the organ, sharing her musical talent and helping lead worship for over 30 years. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Donald; five children and their spouses, Lisa (Joe) Koos, Donald "Chuck" Simones, Susan (Scott) Smith, Pamela Simones and Jon Aaron Simones; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, two daughters, LaDonna Fisher and JoEtta Simones-Baker; siblings, Jerry Tomlison and Judy Moffet and one grandson, Joseph Singer. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 pm on Tuesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will follow beginning at 2:00 pm with Norm Horstman officiating. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Welfare League of Clark County, 6330 Willow Dale Rd., Springfield, OH 45502 or The Ohio Wildlife Center, 6131 Cook Rd., Powell, OH 43065.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com