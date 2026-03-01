Anna Penney

PENNEY, Anna



Anna M. Penney entered into eternal rest on February 16, 2026, fortified by the Sacraments of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, at the age of 97. Born in Dayton, Ohio, she lived a life devoted to her family, friends, and faith. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, neighbor, and friend. Known for her storytelling and cooking, she lived as a proud, sassy, stubborn and steadfast 2nd generation Hungarian and a longtime member of the Magyar Club of Dayton. She shared many stories of what it was like growing up and what all she accomplished. After meeting her husband, they built a humble home together. As a homemaker for most of her years, she never owned a dishwasher, insisted on making sure visitors were well fed, and, even in the end, made sure her bed was made. She loved giving and receiving hugs and would make sure she waved goodbye at her doorstep until you couldn't see her anymore. She liked being warm in the sun, either on the ledge of her flowerbed out front or at a beach. Earlier in life, she enjoyed long walks, being poolside, traveling to see friends in Canada & Kentucky, family time at Indian Lake, shopping, bridge club and sewing/making quilts. She was a caretaker for her husband for many years and then lived on her own long after her "June" passed in 2002. She treasured visiting with family and their pets after they lost their poodle (Sam-Bo) long ago. Late in life, she was delighted in visits with key caretakers (especially Nurses Ann & Pam) and the church ministry (especially Heather). In the end, she considered The Wellington staff & friends her new home. She is survived by her children Ann Poliquin, Barb Wolf, Bill Penney (Missy), her grandchildren Steve Wolf (Amy), Cyndy Reynolds (Jamie); Beth Scolastico (Nate), Chris Poliquin (Teresa), Connie Forkkio (David), Syndi Smith (Zach); Great-grandchildren Jessica Sexton (Brendon), Shelby Wolf, Tyler Jachimski, Erin Jachimski, Theo Smith, Great-great grandchild Chloe Sexton, niece-in-law Kathy Koos, son-in-law Joe Wolf (Peggy), and other close relatives, caretakers, neighbors, and friends, who will carry forward her memory. She is preceded in death by her father Louis Koos, mother Mary (Kraska) Koos, bothers Louie & Andy Koos, sister Mary Koos, husband Roland C. Penney, son Ronnie Penney, son-in-Law Dave Poliquin, and other relatives and friends with whom she is now reunited in the presence of the Lord. She has been laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. In her memory, donations can be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com