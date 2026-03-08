Anna Biernacki

Biernacki (Cloyd), Anna Sue



BIERNACKI, Anna Sue Cloyd, age 96, passed away peacefully after a series of illnesses, surrounded by loving family. Born in Harrodsburg, KY, she moved to Dayton, OH to begin her career at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as an executive secretary. There she met John A Biernacki and formed an enduring marriage. As mother and homemaker, and a founding member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Huber Heights, her life reflected her faith. She is survived by her children, John F. Biernacki and Anne Marie Biernacki-Smith, and son-in-law Kenneth Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband and six siblings. She leaves a legacy of love and resilience.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM Wed. March 11 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Huber Heights. Visitation 10:30 AM until service time at the church. Internment at Calvary cemetery. Services entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home.



