Anna Baxley

Baxley, Anna Sue



Anna "Sue" (Estep) Baxley, 78 of Springfield, Ohio passed away on September 16, 2025, in Rogers, Arkansas. Sue was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She is survived by her four children, David Chapman, Shane Chapman, Branden Hillard, and Tamala Wellman; and her cherished grandchildren, Kelsey Chapman, Aaron Chapman, Zach Chapman, Preston Hillard, Landon Wellman, Tristan Wellman, Kyan Wellman, Noah Baker, Gabe Jervis, Ivy Jervis, Baily Jervis, and great grandchildren, Maysun Baker, Raiden and Cain Ricketts. She is also survived by her sisters, Kathy Estep-Markel and Donna Taylor Monroe. She was preceded in death by her father, Esley Estep and her mother Donna Taylor, her brothers, Charles Estep and Raymond Estep, and her sisters, Kay Estep-Whitley and Debra Tingly. Sue was retired from Dell Computer, and she was a former licensed real estate agent. She was a lifelong donor and supporter of St. Judes Children's Hospital. She was a woman of deep faith; she loved God and her family above all else. She will be remembered for her home cooked meals, and the example she set through her tireless work ethic. She instilled in her children the importance of hard work, perseverance, and integrity-values that will carry on through generations. A memorial service will be held at Littleton & Rue Funeral home in Springfield Ohio on October 18th, 2025, at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.





