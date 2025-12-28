Wolf, Ann Virginia



Wolf, Ann V., 88, of Englewood, passed away peacefully December 17, 2025. Ann was born in Dayton, Ohio to Albert Roland Evans and Virginia Lee (Moran) on November 19, 1937, the same birthdate as her father and was blessed to celebrate birthdays with him for over 30 years. The family moved to Highspire, Pennsylvania during WWII where her father attended war college and served in the Army Air Corps. After the war, the family returned to Dayton where Ann attended Our Lady of Mercy and Julienne High School, graduating in 1956. It was at her senior prom that she met her future husband, Jack Wolf. Ann attended the University of Dayton, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1959. She began teaching after graduation, and married Jack in 1961. The newlyweds moved to Columbus where Ann continued her studies, earning a Master's Degree in Counseling and Guidance in Psychology. After graduating, they moved to California for one year. They returned to Ohio settling first in Columbus, and then returning to Dayton due to her father's declining health remaining until his death. She worked in the Dayton Public School System and then for Northmont City Schools as a school psychologist after they settled in Randolph Township and eventually Englewood. Ann retired two times from Northmont Schools. Over the years, Ann worked with countless parents and students in the district. Many times, she would be recognized while out shopping or in the community by former students and parents, praising her for her guidance and dedication throughout their school years. The last few years, Ann has been residing at Brookdale Assisted Living. Ann is preceded in death by her Parents and three Brothers: David, Paul, and Alan Evans. She is survived by her Husband Jack and adopted Son: David (Debbie); Grandchildren: Russell and Sophia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 am, Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at St. Rita Catholic Church (5401 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45415). Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery (1625 Calvary Ave, Dayton, OH 45409) The family will receive friends on Monday, December 29, 2025, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, OH 45322) If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Chaminade Julienne Alumni Fund (505 S Ludlow Street, Dayton, OH 45402) To leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.kindredfuneralhome.com



