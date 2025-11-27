Ann Luckoski

Luckoski (Spinnato), Ann



Ann Spinnato Luckoski (nee Ann Maria Spinnato) passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 9, 2025 after a courageous fight against pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born on May 3, 1950 to Ann (Miller) and Joseph Spinnato in Ketchikan, Alaska. She attended Corpus Christi Grade School, Julienne High School, and Bellarmine University in Louisville, KY for her undergraduate work in Hearing and Speech. She received her Master's in Speech Pathology from Bowling Green State University. Ann worked as a Speech Pathologist for 40 years, helping countless individuals find their voice before retiring from Dayton Children's Hospital. Ann was a life-long advocate for education and community outreach: volunteering at Ascension Parish, Carroll High School, and at St. John's Church teaching ESL to immigrants. She has donated her remains to Wright State University so that, even after death, she will continue to educate and be of service to others.



Ann was known for her thoughtful intelligence, her great sense of humor, and her overwhelming generosity. If Ann knew you had nowhere to go for a holiday, or no place to stay while in town, she would ensure you had a spot at her table and clean sheets on the guest bed. Ann was an avid card player who enjoyed travel, reading, tennis, and opening her home to friends and family.



Ann is survived by her devoted husband of nearly 50 years, Marty, and their three loving children: Marty II, Ellen (Leo), and John. She also leaves behind her siblings: Joseph (Diana), Kathy, and John (Rosa). Her many nieces and nephews will also miss Ann's vibrant presence.



A memorial mass will be held Friday, December 5, 2025 at Church of the Ascension in Kettering, OH, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Pancreatic Action Network, Attn: Purple Stride, team name Hearts in Spades, in honor of Ann's love of cards and her big heart.



