Anita Brand

Brand, Anita V.



age 76, of Centerville, passed away Wednesday, December 3, 2025. She was born April 9, 1949 in Waterloo, IA to the late Oliver and Leola (Palmer) Freeman. Growing up, Anita moved several times, attending numerous schools before graduating. This taught her to adapt to what life threw at her and brought about a resilience that she maintained throughout her life. The most important thing to Anita was her family. She loved to take road trips and spending time with her family. Anita had a warm and inviting personality. She made friends everywhere she went. Anita was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. Devout in her faith, she was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Centerville Ward, Dayton Ohio Stake. She volunteered many hours of her time in church, whether that was teaching Sunday school, coordinating various church events, or feeding the missionaries. Anita was active in her Bridge club, spending time with many dear friends. She attended Missouri State University, earning her master's degree in accounting. She proudly worked for the United States Air Force Civil Service, and taught accounting at Missouri State, retiring from both positions. Anita was an integral part of her family and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her nephew, Jeffrey Freeman. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Mark (Barbara) Calvin and Jennifer (Sherman) Taylor; grandchildren, Justin Calvin, Michael Edwards, Wyatt Calvin, Austin Calvin, Casondra Allphin, and Palmer Calvin; great-grandchildren, Vivian, Dominick, Jamison, Sienna, Kyanite, and one on the way; brothers, Jay Freeman, Gene Freeman, and Gary Freeman, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends Monday, December 8 from 11:00am-12:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. Funeral Services will begin at 12:00pm at the funeral home. Anita will be laid to rest in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. For those unable to attend, Anita's services will be livestreamed on Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube page. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Anita's name to the charity of your choice. The family would like to extend their gratitude to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, members of the Dayton Stake, for bringing Anita joy and comfort. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



