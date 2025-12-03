Anisa Hill

Hill, Anisa La'Shell
age 32 of Dayton, OH, passed November 19, 2025 at her residence. Memorial service Friday 1 pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Family will receive friends 12 pm until start of service.
