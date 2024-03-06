Anglin, Gayle

Anglin (Engel), Gayle Ann

Gayle Ann Anglin age 66 of Oxford, Ohio passed away Sunday March 3, 2024 at her home.

Survivors include her husband, Jammy; three children, Jim (Kendra) Anglin, Jenny (Shannon) Barrett, and Stephanie (Tony) Houston; 7 grandchildren; 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

Prayers will be offered at 10:00am Saturday 3/9/2024 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am Saturday in Sacred Heart Church. Visitation will be Friday 3/8/2024 from 6-8:00pm in the funeral home. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com

