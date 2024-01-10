Angerer, Letty

Angerer (Thomas), Letty A.

Letty A. Angerer (Thomas), 89, of Barberton, Ohio passed away peacefully the morning of January 9, 2024, due to natural causes.

Letty's Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 12th at 10:30 AM at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 Sixth Street NW, Barberton, OH. Fr. David Majikas celebrant. The family will receive visitors Friday from 9:30  10:30 AM at St. Augustine. Lunch to follow mass. Burial at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, OH on Monday, January 15th at 1:30 PM. To view the full obituary, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com

Funeral Home Information

Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home

1199 Wooster Rd., W.

Barberton, OH

44203

https://www.silva-hostetler.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

