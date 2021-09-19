ANDREWS, Charles "Chuck"



Age 73, of Bellbrook, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Chuck was born in Dayton, OH, on May 8, 1948, to the late Belford and Helen (Harris)



Andrews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Sonnycalb. Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Barb Andrews; step-daughters, Shannon Flaum-Horvath and husband, Eric and Michelle Flaum; grandchildren, Cate, Kellen and Reilly; and his beloved cat, Smokey. Chuck graduated from UD and retired from NCR. He enjoyed his retirement at home with Smokey on his lap. Chuck was an adventurous cook-he made the best steak and macaroni and cheese! A private family gathering will be held. To send a



special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

