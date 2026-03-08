Andrew Vavul

Vavul, Andrew George "Andy"



VAVUL, Andrew ("Andy") George, died peacefully surrounded by his family on March 1, 2026. Andy was born June 17, 1928, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to George Vavul (Vavoulis) and Maria Maltezos Vavul, proud Greek parents who immigrated to the United States from small villages in the Peloponnese region of Greece. As a young child, Andy moved with his parents, three siblings, and grandparents to Chicago, Illinois. The family began a very successful specialty import gift store on Michigan Avenue, and a floral shop on North Halstead Avenue. Andy and his family attended St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. On afternoons after attending Bud Long Elementary School and Greek school at St. Demetrios Church, Andy traversed the bustling Chicago streets selling lilacs in bars and restaurants for his grandfather Andreas, who was a florist. Andy graduated from Amundson High School in Chicago in 1947, where he excelled in many sports and set records as the Vikings' star quarterback.



As young children, Andy and his brother Bill took tap dancing lessons at Gladys Height Dance Studio and performed at the Goodman Theatre. As a teenager, Andy had many colorful jobs in Chicago, including being a "soda jerk" at Katz Drug Store, working the pony ring at the Flying VF Ranch, delivering bottles from the Coca-Cola plant, making donuts at Mayroll Bakery, delivering newspapers for the Herald American, and working as a Goodyear Blimp lineman. Andy loved excitement, like riding on top of the L train, cruising down the street on a board holding the back of a moving car in the deep Chicago snow, starting up gambling games after school, and pulling boyhood pranks with friends.



Andy fondly recalled shared experiences with his father, George, as he moved into management of several famous Chicago nightclubs and restaurants such as the Aragon Ballroom, the Blue Note, James' Restaurant, and the Mayflower. Andy worked as a waiter and busboy at the Silver Note inside the Aragon Ballroom, the Empire Room, the Palmer House, and the Drake Hotel in Chicago. He loved to tell stories of the many famous artists he met in his father's establishments, including Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzie Gillispie, Louis Armstrong, and Frank Sinatra.



As a young adult, Andy lived in Florida. He dove for sponges in Tarpon Springs, worked cleanup crew for Barnum & Bailey Circus, and went out on banana boats that traveled to Cuba. Andy was popular on the beach in Miami when he showed up with his pet chimp "Coco," who was trained to ride a tricycle!



Andy served in the United States Army as a Corporal in the Koren War. Stationed at Camp Drake in Japan, he served in the infantry and was an interior decorator for the officers' club and lodgings. Andy continued to play the game he loved as he led the Camp Drake Army football team to an undefeated record.



After honorable discharge from the Army, Andy moved with his family from Chicago to Dayton, Ohio, in the early 1950s. Andy's father opened the well-known Esquire Red Room on Main Street downtown, where Andy worked as a bartender and enjoyed socializing with famous acts who came to town.



Andy briefly played football for the University of Dayton and was recruited to join the Chicago Bears. However, due to his father's illness, Andy left his sports career behind to help his family's business.



In the 1960s, Andy and his brother Bill continued their careers together in the Dayton entertainment and restaurant business. Andy served as the head bartender and Bill as the maître de of the well-known supper club, The Tropics. Andy was thrilled being a "mixologist" (as he said), and his gregarious, hilarious and unfiltered personality was well-known and loved by everyone who met him at his bar. He adored being part of the nightlife and meeting many famous musical acts and patrons of The Tropics-a favorite being Walter Conkrite.



While Andy was known as a handsome Greek "ladies' man," the love of his life was his devoted, kind, and loving wife, Judith. When Andy was bartending at the Christopher Club in Dayton, they winked one eye at each other across the room before first meeting. Andy and Judy were married in 1965 and soon thereafter welcomed their daughter, Lori.



Andy was always the life of the party- quick-witted, extremely funny, a fast talker and even faster driver. He had amazing recall of old Hollywood movies, actors, and musicians. Andy loved to tell jokes-some with a mature audience rating! He possessed incredible determination and an absolute iron will. He viewed challenges as an opportunity to do something better and never admitted defeat.



Even though he worked as a bartender for decades, Andy never drank alcohol or smoked, always valuing his health. Andy credited the teachings of his parents with his long life, along with those of his three siblings, who also all lived into their nineties. Andy was a member of Dayton Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church for over 50 years, and in his later years treasured participating in Young at Heart events there.



Andy adored football and would set up three TVs at once to watch multiple games. An avid car collector who owned up to 32 cars at once, he enjoyed using his mechanical skills to repair them. Andy was a great gambler, traveling many times to Las Vegas-and loved to tell the story of meeting fellow Greek Telly Savalas at a casino there. At age 96, Andy literally gambled for over 10 hours at Hard Rock Casino and had to be convinced to leave because his family was tired! Andy cherished playing cards with his grandson Richard, and taught Richard all the best gambling tricks. With his long white hair and big white beard, Andy was known by many as Santa Claus. However, his favorite name of all was "Papou" (grandfather).



Most of all, Andy possessed a true heart of gold. He loved his family deeply and was a genuine friend to so many. Andy never met a stranger and would go out of his way to help someone in need. Andy was an incredible, devoted father to his beloved daughter, Lori, and an extremely proud, loving, and adoring Papou to his grandson-and light of his life-Richard Andrew.



Andy is preceded in death by his wife, Judith Vavul; infant son, Eric Vavul; parents, George and Maria (Maltezos) Vavul; sister Tulla (Vavul) Brooks; brother and sister-in-law William and Betty Vavul; sister and brother-in-law Sue (Vavul) and Ted Ensley; and brothers-in-law Thomas Winters and Max Rogers.



Andy is survived by his daughter, Lori Vavul-Roediger; son-in law, Gus Stroplos; grandson, Richard Andrew Roediger; sister-in-law, Jane Rogers; dear family friends, Michael Roediger and Tina McPhearson; and many nieces, nephews, and cherished loving friends.



Andy will be missed beyond words by his family and friends. We cherish the beautiful memories of his exceptional life and hold him close in our hearts forever. May his memory be eternal.



The family would like to express deep gratitude to the medical staff and care advocates at The Carlyle House for their loving care.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Andy to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church at 500 Belmonte Park North Dayton Ohio 45405.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church at 10 AM. Funeral services begin at 11:30 AM with Father Anthony Cook officiating. Interment at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum immediately thereafter. Please visit markerheller.com for further information.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com