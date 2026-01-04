Andrew Johnson

JOHNSON, Andrew S.



Age 81 of Dayton departed this life Dec. 19, 2025. The U.S. Army Veteran is survived by loving family and friends. Funeral Service 11 AM, Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at Freedom Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 6540 N. Main St. The family will receive friends at 10 AM. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com