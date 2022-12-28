journal-news logo
ANDERSON, William

ANDERSON, William L.

Age 62, made his transition on December 16, 2022. He was born December 17, 1959, in Springfield, OH. He is survived by his two sons, Steven Anderson and Calvin Echols; nephew, Jeffrey Anderson; granddaughters, Kaylynn and Raelynn Anderson; father, William Lee Anderson; sisters, Jeannette Anderson, Valerie (Bill) Mitchell-Johnson, Crissy (Bryan) Phelps; aunt, Barbara Jackson; cousins: Steve (Vicki) Moore, Toni (John) Bray, David Vance, Timothy Vance, Keith (Princell) Jackson, and Kim (Alan) Zinsmeister. William is preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Anderson; nephew, Michael Anderson; grandparents, Henry (Annie) Moore, Hazel Anderson Jones; and relatives: Buddy (Juanita) Vance, Richard Jackson, Henry Moore, Jr., and Shirley Williams. Visitation will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, with Funeral services to follow at 12:00pm in the Life in Christ Community Church, 1100 Sunset Ave., Springfield, OH 45505. Interment will be Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 11:00am in the Dayton National Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements entrusted to the caring hands of KINLEY Funeral Home.

