Anderson, Janet



Age 86, passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2023. She was born on October 4, 1937, to the late Charles and Flora Lee Lucas. She was a 3rd and 4th Degree Lady of St. Peter Claver at St Benedict Catholic Church of Dayton Ohio.



She leaves behind those who will cherish their memories of her, daughter Sanya Anderson, sister in law Vivian Stevens, niece Gabrielle, nephew Nick, great nieces, Aunt Lula Williams, special daughters, Darcye Henson, Trayce Miller-Kennie, Chana Anderson, god daughters Sylvia Randall and children Kim Harris, special niece, V. Gayle Miller, Lifelong friends Beverly Coble, Sarah Harris, Elaine Lewis, and Lucille Turner and a host of cousins from Ohio, Kentucky, South Carolina and New York and friends. She will be greatly missed.



Funeral service will be held at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 519 Liscum Drive, Dayton, OH 45417, on Tuesday, November 28th, 2023 at 10:30 am, with Father Francis Tandoh officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment will be held at Valley View Cemetery, Xenia, OH at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com



Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral