ANDERSON, Herbert

ANDERSON, Jr., Herbert H. "Herb" Age 65, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Brookdale of Kettering. Herb was born December 12, 1954, in Dayton to the late Herbert H. & Bonnie R. (Jones) Anderson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; and by a brother, Greg. Herb is survived by his good friend, Jerry Powers; cousins, Donna Hutchison (James) and Sandra Holzwarth (Richard); nephew, Alex Anderson; nieces, Alicia Mink & Jamie Morrisey; great nieces & nephews, Kylie, Evan, Ethan & Olivia; sister-in-law, Kim Anderson; and by his extended family & many good friends. The family will be receiving friends from 1:00 2:00 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25, at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Keith Gebhart officiating. Interment will follow at Poplar Hill Cemetery. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com.

