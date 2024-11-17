Anderson, Ethel

Anderson (Roe), Ethel



Ethel Anderson (Roe), a lifelong Daytonian, was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother to several generations. She is survived by her three daughters, Kathy St. Pierre (Rob), Peggy Werts (Marty) and Cindy Mosely (Rick) and their families. Ethel spent the last year of her life at Bethany Lutheran Village (Linden House) and her final days at Hospice of Dayton. Her family would like to express their gratitude for the loving care and kindness she received at both locations. We are all comforted to know she has been reunited with her husband, Lloyd, and her son, Jim. Always very opinionated and private, Ethel was adamant about wanting NO FUNERAL, but the family will gather for a celebration of her life at a later date. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



