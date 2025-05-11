Anderson, David

Anderson, Sr., David



David Anderson Sr., age 85, of Garland, TX, formerly of Dayton, OH, departed this life Sunday, May 4, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, May 17, 2025 at Summit Christian Church, 4021 Denlinger Rd, Trotwood, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



