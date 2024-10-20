Anderson, Danielle Suzzann



Danielle Suzzann Anderson, age 49, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Wednesday, October 9, 2024. Funeral service 10 am Monday, October 21, 2024 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 8:30am- 9 am. Family will receive friends 9 am- 10 am.



